Sonam Kapoor Kisses Husband Anand Ahuja in an Adorable Instagram Picture and We are in Love With Their Quarantine Romance (View Pic)

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It looks like this coronavirus quarantine time is giving everyone a lot of time to spend with their loved ones and finally learn and do all things they always wanted to. While some celebrities are busy brushing up on their cooking skills and some are happy doing all the household chores, it looks like Sonam Kapoor is thrilled to spend this time with her husband Anand Ahuja. The actress recently took to social media to share an adorable picture of the duo where she's planting a kiss on his forehead. The love-filled picture is sure to make you go all 'aww'. We are absolutely loving this quarantine romance. COVID-19: Sonam Kapoor, Aanand L Rai, Maniesh Paul Pledge Donations to PM, CM Relief Funds.

In her caption, Sonam wrote the lyrics of Bob Marley’s "Three Little Birds", which is quite an apt number to listen to in the current times. Commenting on her post, Anand Ahuja appreciated his wifey's "cute post" and also revealed something even more cuter. He wrote, "You were supposed to sing this to me in person after I sang ‘sunshine’! This post is super cute but doesn’t free you from the in person singing promise please! @sonamkapoor.” The duo returned from London earlier this month and have been self-isolating ever since. Sonam Kapoor Reacts to Donald Trump's Tweet About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Says 'Americans Must Be So Embarrassed Right Now'.

Check Out Sonam's Picture Here:

In the meantime, with all film shoots and everything under lockdown, Sonam has been spending a lot of time on social media interacting with her fans. The actress recently also pledged her support PM-CARES Fund to help fight coronavirus in India. Sonam had tweeted saying, "This is an excellent initiative. And I will be donating."