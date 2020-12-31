Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is currently on cloud nine. You may ask why? As a road in the actor's hometown, Moga has been named after his mother, Prof. Saroj Sood. The Dabangg star took to his Instagram and shared the news with one and all. In the post, he mentioned how this is his dream come true and one of the most important chapters of his life. He also tagged this as the ‘biggest achievement till date’. That's not it, as Sonu also added that it's the same road from which her maa travelled all her life from home to college and vice-versa. Sonu Sood on 'New Mission': After Facilitating Return of Migrants, Actor to Help Repatriate Indian Students From Georgia.

The actor was so touched by this amazing gesture that he thanked all the people who were behind this idea. Along with a lengthy post, he also shared pics from the inauguration ceremony. "A visual that I dreamt of all my life. Today a road in my home town Moga has been named after my mom: “Prof. Saroj Sood Road”. The same road by which she traveled all her life. From home to college and then back home. This will always be the most important chapter of my life." a part of his post read. Riteish Deshmukh Shares Viral Video of Pune’s Warrior Aaaji; Sonu Sood Wants to Open Martial Arts Training Centre for Her.

Check Out Sonu Sood's Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

Here's The Tweet:

This is... and this will be.. My Biggest Achievement Till Date. A road in Moga on my mother’s name : “Prof. Saroj Sood Road” My actual road to success 🙏 Miss u maa. pic.twitter.com/KiHtfeUK28 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) December 31, 2020

Well, this is indeed big and we can definitely feel the happiness the Bollywood actor might be going through. Sonu Sood lost his mother Saroj Sood in 2007. Also, it was recently when Sood had launched a memoir titled 'I Am No Messiah' which basically is all about his humanitarian deeds amid the pandemic and also narrates his journey from Moga to Mumbai. Stay tuned!

