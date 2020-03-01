Akshay Kumar Shares a Glimpse of Sooryavanshi Trailer, and It Looks Like An Action-Packed Saga! (Watch Video)

Sooryavanshi Trailer (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Just a day to go and the much-awaited trailer of Sooryavanshi would be dropped online. This is a trailer that all are eagerly looking forward to. Ahead of the grand trailer launch, which is happening on March 2, Akshay Kumar has shared a glimpse of it, and it looks like to be an action-packed saga. While sharing this video, Akshay wrote, “Are you ready for the action-packed Super Cop saga to unfold? #SooryavanshiTrailer out tomorrow!” Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Film’s ‘4-Minute Long’ Trailer to Arrive on March 2!

In this video, you’ll get the vibes of an action-packed drama. The background score is simply whistle-worthy for a high-octane action sequence. It just builds up the level of drama that one is going to witness tomorrow. And when a still of a fierce, determined cop, DCP Veer Sooryavanshi (Akshay Kumar) holding a heavy loaded gun displays onscreen, it will give you goosebumps. This video has also highlighted a tagline that reads, ‘Aa Rahi Hai Police’. Sooryavanshi Gets a New Release Date! Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn’s Film to Now Hit the Big Screens on March 24, 2020 (Watch Video).

Watch The Glimpse Of Sooryavanshi Trailer Below:

On February 29, the reports were out that the trailer of Sooryavanshi would be a 4-minute long video. Reports also suggested that it would feature Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn along with Akshay Kumar in the trailer. Ranveer and Ajay would be seen making an extended cameo appearances in this Rohit Shetty directorial, which is slated to release on March 24. This action-flick will also see Katrina Kaif as the leading lady, and we just cannot wait to watch her as well in the trailer that is releasing tomorrow. So is your excitement level sky-high just like us to watch the trailer of Sooryavanshi?