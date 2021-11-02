Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles is all set to hit the big screens on November 5. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the movie is based on a script by Yunus Sajawal, Sanchit Bendre, Farhad Samji and Vidhi Ghodgadnkar and an original story by Shetty. Earlier the release date of the flick has been postponed several times due to COVID-19 pandemic. Finally, it's gonna hit the theatres on Diwali this year. Sooryavanshi is a multi-starrer and just in case you want to know all things about the action film before its release, read on. Sooryavanshi Song Mere Yaaraa: Akshay Kumar – Katrina Kaif’s Romance Looks Magical In This Track Crooned By before Arijit Singh And Neeti Mohan (Watch Video).

Cast

Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif with supporting cast of Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Vivan Bhatena, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s Movie to Arrive on Netflix on December 5 – Reports.

Plot

Sooryavanshi is an action-film which revolves around DCP Veer Sooryavanshi (Akshay Kumar), the chief of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad and his team, who join forces with Inspector Sangram Bhalerao (Ranveer Singh) and DCP Bajirao Singham (Ajay Devgn) to stop a terrorist gang planning to attack Mumbai.

Watch Sooryavanshi Trailer:

Release Date

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif’s movie is all set to release in theatres on November 5, 2021 that falls on the occasion of Diwali. Sooryavanshi Vs Eternals: Akshay Kumar’s Actioner To Clash With Marvel’s Superhero Film This Diwali!

How to Book Sooryavanshi Movie Tickets Online?

Sooryavanshi's movie tickets can be booked by BookMyShow or Paytm for any theatre or cinema hall near you. You can also check Amazon Pay for the actioner's tickets.

Reviews

Sooryavanshi reviews are not out yet as there's still time left for the movie's release. For your convenience, when the reviews will be out, we will paste it here for you all to read.

