The makers of Sooryavanshi have dropped the love ballad “Mere Yaaraa” that is picturised on Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif and it looks magical. Akshay and Katrina are all set to win audiences’ hearts all over again with their chemistry and love tale in Rohit Shetty’s film and it looks nothing less than a fairytale. Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan have crooned the beautiful track “Mere Yaaraa” and the music of it has been composed by Kaushik-Guddu-Akash.

Watch Sooryavanshi Song Mere Yaaraa Below:

