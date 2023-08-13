Bollywood's iconic actress Saira Banu praised on Sridevi on her 60th birth anniversary on Sunday, saying her art was a great contribution to the world of cinema. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Saira shared a heartwarming throwback coloured photo of Sridevi along with late actor Dilip Kumar. Sridevi (Shree Amma Yanger Ayyappan) Birth Anniversary: Anil Kapoor Remembers Late Actress, Says 'Your Legacy Lives On' (View Pic).

Check Out The Picture Here:

Sridevi and Dilip Kumar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Along with the photo, she wrote in the caption: “Remembering the stunning and graceful Sridevi on her birth anniversary. Her art was a great contribution to the world of cinema.” Earlier in the day, Sridevi’s husband and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, and her daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor shared a heartfelt post for her. Boney shared throwback photos of him with his late wife on Instagram, and captioned the post simply with "Happy Birthday" and many heart emojis.

Sridevi's young daughter Khushi, who will be seen in the upcoming film Archies, wrote "Happy Birthday Mama" with a white emoji. Jahnvi, who was last seen in the film Bawaal, reposted her father's message on her Instagram Stories. Google Calendars also paid a tribute to the actress, celebrating her legacy with an artsy doodle. Sridevi (Shree Amma Yanger Ayyappan) Birth Anniversary: Boney Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic, Reminisces Old Times With Late Wife on Insta.

Sridevi passed away in 2018 as a result of a cardiac arrest at the age of 54.

