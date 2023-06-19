Acclaimed filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, who collaborated with Ayushmann Khurrana on the hit film Andhadhun, reveals that he is looking for a challenging film for them to work together again. Sriram said: "Unfortunately, there is no sequel to Andhadhun because the movie should end where it ends. Ayushmann is a superb actor and I would love to work on something as challenging for us." Sriram Raghavan Teams Up With Dinesh Vijan for 'IKKIS' War Drama Starring Dharmendra and Agastya Nanda.

Ayushmann too is eagerly waiting to work with his favourite director and at a recent event he expressed this saying: "I would love to work with Sriram sir again and again but that is in his hands. As soon as he tells me that he has something for me, I will be game to do it immediately." Varun Dhawan with Filmmakers Nitesh Tiwari, Amar Kaushik, Sriram Raghavan and DK Is a Precious Sight to See (View Pic).

On the acting front, Ayushmann is gearing up for the release of the film Dream Girl 2.

