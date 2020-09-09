A special court here will hear the bail applications of actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik on September 10, revealed her lawyer Satish Maneshinde. "Bail Applications of Rhea Chakraborty and Showik fixed for hearing on 10th Sept 2020 in Spl Court Mumbai," shared her advocate Satish Maneshinde, along with a copy of the 20-page bail application. The actress and Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea was arrested on Tuesday by the Narcotics Central Bureau (NCB) in a drug case as part of the probe into Sushant's death. Rhea Chakraborty Procured Drugs For Sushant Singh Rajput, Is An Active Member Of ‘Drug Syndicate’ States NCB’s Remand Application

Rhea has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for her alleged role in the drugs angle that has emerged during investigation into the June 14 death of Sushant. Taapsee Pannu Gives a Sarcastic Response to Sushant Singh Rajput’s Lawyer Vikas Singh’s Statement On Rhea Chakraborty’s Arrest

The NCB registered a case on request by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after alleged chats showed Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda had ordered the drugs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2020 04:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).