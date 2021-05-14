Sunny Leone on Friday shared that her children Nisha, Asher, Noah, and husband Daniel Weber outdid themselves in making her feel special on her birthday, which was on May 13. "So thankful to all the love put into making me feel special on my birthday. We make due with the resources around us but Nisha, Asher, Noah and @dirrty99 out did themselves. Beyond touched. You can have all the things in the world but without family you are nothing," she wrote on Instagram. Sunny Leone Birthday Special: 7 Mommy Moments of the Actress With Her Three Kids That Echo Warmth (View Pics).

"I love you all so so much! God bless and stay safe everyone! Hold your loved ones close to you and protect each other at all costs!! It's our job as parents to protect our family and feed our family. Stay indoors and wear a mask!!" she concluded. Sunny Leone Birthday Special: A Versatile Style Capsule of Her Chic, Glamorous and Ethno-Cool Moments From Homegrown Labels!

Check Out Sunny Leone's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

On the work front, Sunny will next be seen in the film The Battle Of Bheema Koregaon and the web series Anamika.

