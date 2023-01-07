What is that one scene that comes across your head when we say Supriya Pathak? All Hansa specials, right? Well! We dont blame you, that woman has done the charcter so well that even if you try you just can't get past it. Even when Pathak turned evil in Goliyoon Ki Raas Leela Ram Leela, we wowed at her performance and then quickle went back to watch her Khichdi shots. Guess she ruined us for her Hansa self. But what we want to talk about is when she was young, perhaps in her 20s or 30s. She was a beauty, natural, effortless and sweet. Here're some pictures that prove us right. Supriya Pathak Birthday: Five Shades Of Mother Played By The Actress That Will Always Remain Unmatched.

The Bengali beauty

thinking about supriya pathak in the bengali night pic.twitter.com/C0jHAbWE6p — পার্থবৎ (@gayofbengal) December 19, 2022

A pondering beauty

Supriya Pathak is an Indian actress who works in Gujarati and Hindi films & television. She has received multiple awards including three Filmfare Awards for Best Supporting Actress. Her television roles include Idhar Udhar, Khichdi & Chanchan. Happy Birthday #SupriyaPathak 🎂 pic.twitter.com/IunKTc4m4F — सिनेमा आजकल (@CinemAajKal) January 7, 2022

The fresh new debutante

Wildly acclaimed film and television actor and theatre artist, Supriya Pathak celebrate her 61st birthday today; she was born on 7th January in 1961. The veteran actor made her debut with the 1981 film Kalyug, (1/3) pic.twitter.com/7rLVBsVKa7 — Cinemaazi (@cinemaazi) January 7, 2022

The glare and you...

Supriya Pathak Birthday Special: Did You Know The Actress Did A French Film With Hugh Grant Titled The Bengali Night?.

Young Supriya Pathak is the most gorgeous woman I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/XziLVgOFCY — chicken (@asmishirodkar) December 18, 2021

The stare and that smile...WOW

Used to love this confusion when people use to say oh you are supriya Pathak! 😍 https://t.co/4Q2vZKhZFT pic.twitter.com/h3APJsb8gH — Dr. Supriya (@DhongdeSupriya) March 25, 2022

If you want to see more of the young Supriya Pathak, check out her gems like Bazaar, Idhar Udhar and more.

