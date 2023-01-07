What is that one scene that comes across your head when we say Supriya Pathak? All Hansa specials, right? Well! We dont blame you, that woman has done the charcter so well that even if you try you just can't get past it. Even when Pathak turned evil in Goliyoon Ki Raas Leela Ram Leela, we wowed at her performance and then quickle went back to watch her Khichdi shots. Guess she ruined us for her Hansa self. But what we want to talk about is when she was young, perhaps in her 20s or 30s. She was a beauty, natural, effortless and sweet. Here're some pictures that prove us right. Supriya Pathak Birthday: Five Shades Of Mother Played By The Actress That Will Always Remain Unmatched.

The Bengali beauty

A pondering beauty

The fresh new debutante

The glare and you...

Supriya Pathak Birthday Special: Did You Know The Actress Did A French Film With Hugh Grant Titled The Bengali Night?.

The stare and that smile...WOW

If you want to see more of the young Supriya Pathak, check out her gems like Bazaar, Idhar Udhar and more.

