Actor Sushant Singh of Savdhaan India fame has been in the industry for quite a long time. He entered showbiz in the year 1998 and proved that he’s meant to act. His sincerity when it comes to work is definitely the USP of the actor. Even if it’s a small or a big role in a film or serial, he has always left mark on the minds of the audience. The multi-talented artist celebrates his birthday today (March 8) and what a better day to talk about his roles till date. However, as Sushant has acted in numerous movies, it’s difficult to mention all here. And so, we thought of picking his top five roles from the lot. So, let’s get started. Savdhaan India Host Sushant Singh on CAA Protests: ‘Revolution Is Brought by Youth, Not Celebrities’.

Satya (1998)

This Ram Gopal Varma’s film saw the actor making his debut in Bollywood. In the actioner, he played the role of a character named Pakiya. Even after having a very little role, his desi portrayal did create an impact.

Jungle (2000)

Staying true to its name, this survival thriller attracted praises for the actor. He received critical acclaim for portraying slain bandit Durgaa Narayan Chaudhary in Jungle and that’s how he started getting recognition. Slowly and steadily is how he rose to fame!

The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)

Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, this biographical film was based on the life of freedom fighter Bharat Singh. While Ajay Devgn was the lead here, we saw Sushant essaying the role of Sukhdev Thapar (senior member of the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association).

Lakshya (2004)

Sushant was seen as Captain Jalal Akbar in this Hrithik Roshan war-drama. Right from the attitude to even acing way the army officers carry themselves, Singh got into the skin of the character really well. Bravo!

Rakta Charitra (2010)

Who does not remember Sushant in this political thriller movie? He played the character of Shankar Ravi and definitely won hearts. The thing is, his acting comes so naturally that you’ll fall in love with it.

That’s it, guys! These are some of the popular roles of the birthday boy that comes to one’s mind first when we think about him. He was last seen in the Kannada movie Pailwaan (2019) and also on ZEE5’s Jeet Ki Zid (2021). We wish him lots of success ahead in life. Stay tuned!

