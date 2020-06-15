Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Dil Bechara Co-star Sanjana Sanghi Gets Tearful Remembering the Actor, Says 'We Were Supposed To Finally See Our Film' (Watch Video)
Sushant Singh Rajput's sad demise on Sunday, June 10 has been heartbreaking for everyone from his fans to the Bollywood fraternity. The actor died by suicide at his Mumbai residence and ever since the news of his passing has come out, condolences have been pouring in for the late actor. Aged 34, Sushant had managed to make a mark of himself in Bollywood quite early on and starred in some big hits such as Chhichhore, M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sonchiriya among others. Everyone was excited to see the actor spin his magic in his future endeavours but unfortunately, now, we'll have to cherish him with the work that he has left behind. Sushant Singh Rajput Dies of Suicide: Actor's Last Film is Dil Bechara and The Movie is Expected to Release Soon.
The actor's last film to release will be Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara which is an adaptation of John Green's novel, The Fault In Our Stars. The film marks Bollywood debut of actress Sanjana Sanghi, who hasn't been able to process her co-star's death and shared a video expressing shock and grief over his sudden passing. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Abhi toh itna kuch baaki tha, Sushant?" She further wrote, " I refreshed my web pages a 100 times hoping I’m reading some sort of horrible joke. I’m not equipped to process any of this. I don’t think I ever will be. I’m definitely not equipped to articulate my feelings, this is me failing, but trying."Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Maharashtra Cyber Cell Demands Netizens To Delete Shared Images of Actor's Dead Body.
Check Out Sanjana Sanghi's Post Here:
View this post on Instagram
. . You gave me a forever, within a limited number of days, and for that. I’m forever grateful. - our beloved novel, The Fault In Our Stars A forever of learnings, and of memories. I refreshed my web pages a 100 times hoping I’m reading some sort of horrible joke. I’m not equipped to process any of this. I don’t think I ever will be. I’m definitely not equipped to articulate my feelings, this is me failing, but trying. After 2 years of seemingly all the possible difficulties one single film can face, with all sorts of crap constantly being written, and being relentlessly pursued. We were supposed to FINALLY see our film - my first film, and what you told me you believed was your best film yet, together. Amidst your journey, you somehow found a way and had a desire to yell out to me from the opposite side of set screaming “Rockstar, itni achi acting thodi na karte hain paagal!” ; To guide me over things big & small through our film’s process, To tell me to conserve my energy on set; To discuss even the smallest nuance you thought could change the narrative of a scene and would whole heartedly accept my disagreement; To discuss ways in which we could together forge a brighter educational future for the children of India. You were a force Manny, and you always will be. We’re going to spend an eternity to try and make sense of what you’ve left us behind with, and I personally never will be able to. I simply wish you never left us behind in the first place. Just know, you have a country full of millions, looking up at you, smiling at you, thankful for you. As you smile back at us, from up above. The fact that you get to spend the rest of your time by your mother’s side, I know you gives the only happiness you wanted in the world. #RIPSushantSinghRajput
Dil Bechara's director Mukesh Chhabra been unable to deal with Sushant's sudden loss too. The popular casting director was the first one to reach the actor's residence as his body was being taken for post mortem. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Dear Journalists, reporters, TV Channels, It’s a very personal loss. Has left me numb and distraught. Will take me time to overcome. Please do not call/message me. You are adding to my stress. I CAN NOT TALK FOR A FEW DAYS. Thank You. Please."
