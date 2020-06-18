Sushant Singh Rajput Wanted To Send Kids To NASA As A Part Of His Project 151 Initiative

Sushant Singh Rajput Cleared All Payments Of His Staff Three Days Before His Demise Sushant Singh Rajput's death has affected all of us deeply, whether or not we knew him personally. It's not just a loss of a competent and talented actor but a good soul too. He had a lot of goals that he wanted to achieve. He used to often share his bucket lists on social media. He managed to fulfill a lot of them but some are unfinished and will remain so now as the actor is no more. A Mid-Day report mentions that his managers informed the cops he wanted to send kids to NASA as a part of his Project 151.

His managers Siddharth Pithani and Deepesh Sawant told the cops that under the project, he had a few goals which included playing cricket with MS Dhoni, tennis with Roger Federer, flying a plane to raise money for charity and sending kids to NASA. One of his servants gave a statement to the Police, "He was very optimistic about his dream project. Sometimes he used to feel very sad that he won't be able to send kids to NASA. "

Sushant definitely was a man with many dreams. It's a loss this industry or we will never recover from.

