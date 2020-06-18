Post Sushant Singh's Demise Four Minors Died By Suicide in India After Hearing The Tragic News

In a tragic turn of events, it has been discovered that actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide has led to four minors in the country also taking the extreme step to end their lives. Even though the incidents are totally unrelated, the common vector is Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide. The four minors bogged down by their own issues, had watched the news coverage of Rajput's death and decided to take the extreme step. Sushant Singh Rajput's Kai Po Che and Kedarnath Director Abhishek and Wife Pragya Kapoor to Feed 3400 Families to Honour the Late Actor.

On June 15, a 17-year-old girl from Patna, incidentally, Rajput's hometown, who had been dealing with depression ever since she had not fared well in her 10th standard exams and had been watching the news of Sushant's suicide on June 14, also killed herself. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Legacy Shines Through the Streets of Indonesia, Fans Play ‘Kaun Tujhe’ Song From MS Dhoni Biopic on Big Screen in a Park (Watch Video).

A Times of India report also read how a 10th standard student from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh had also ended his life. In his suicide note, the kid had written, "If he can do it why can’t I," referring to Rajput's death by suicide.

A 15-year old girl from Andaman and Nicobar Islands killed herself after going into depression over Sushant's death on June 17, 2020, reported News 18. Director-General of Police, Dependra Pathak told the portal, "Yes, it’s true that a girl aged 15-years-old hanged herself after she went into depression over the actor’s suicide." He also urged everyone to refrain from taking such extreme steps and also asked parents to communicate better with children. Sushant Singh Rajput's Beautiful Musings to be Honoured By His Family On a Website Dedicated to Him.

A boy as young as 10 years old from Lodipur village in Nalanda district also died of suicide. It has been reported that he had watched Suhannt's Dhoni biopic the night before he took the extreme step.

While actors do work their entire lives and somehow become influential figures in many people's lives, and they want to influence their audience too, we are pretty sure this is not what they have in mind. What has happened with Sushant and these minors is extremely unfortunate!

While Sushant might have left for heavenly aboard way before it was his time, fans of the actor still await a treat in the form of his un-released film Dil Bechara, which was to hit the screens before lockdown happened. We're sure the movie, which is the Indian adaptation of The Fault In Our Stars, will leave Sushant's fans and admirers with unforgettable and fond memories of the late actor.

