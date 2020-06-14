Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

Sushant Singh Rajput’s School Mourns the Actor’s Demise by Sharing His Throwback Pic, Says ‘A Finish We Never Expected’

Bollywood IANS| Jun 14, 2020 11:26 PM IST
A+
A-
Sushant Singh Rajput’s School Mourns the Actor’s Demise by Sharing His Throwback Pic, Says ‘A Finish We Never Expected’
Sushant Singh Rajput’s School Shares His Throwback Pic (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Students, teachers, committee members and staff associated with St Karen's Secondary School in the city cannot fathom the reason behind the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, an alumnus of the institution. On Sunday, the school's Facebook page shared a couple of photographs of the late actor, among them being a throwback to his school days where he can be seen posing in school uniform along with classmates. Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Sara Ali Khan Shares A Bittersweet Memory Of Her Kedarnath Co-Star (View Post)

The other photo is a still from the actor's superhit film "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", where Sushant is sitting on a platform. On the photo, it is written: "A finish we never expected. Rest in peace Sushant Singh Rajput." "Posted this photo after his 'Kai Po Che' movie.. it was a proud moment for every Karenite... Never expected that this gem would take his own life.. May god bless his soul..." read the caption to the photographs posted on the school's page. Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Remo D’Souza Reminisces Judging the Late Actor on ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4’

Several present and ex-students of the school reacted to the Facebook post expressing shock and grief at the actor's demise. "It is unbelievable !! We have lost one more precious diamond ! RIP #Bihari #Karenite #jwellofindia," commented a student. "We used to flex that he was an Alumni of our school..RIP," commented a former student of the school.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s School St Karen Mourns His Demise

"LOSERS never commit suicide - "Chichore", By why shushant ??? Unbelievable," wrote another ex-student, quoting the actor's dialogue from his recent hit film, "Chhichhore". The 34-year-old actor, who was reportedly battling depression, was found hanging at his Mumbai residence on Sunday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 11:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput St Karen Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput death Sushant Singh Rajput demise Sushant Singh Rajput Dies Sushant Singh Rajput School Pic Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Sushant Singh Rajput’s School
You might also like
Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Maharashtra Cyber Cell Demands Netizens To Delete Shared Images of Actor's Dead Body From Social Media or Be Ready to Face Legal Action (View Tweets)
Viral

Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Maharashtra Cyber Cell Demands Netizens To Delete Shared Images of Actor's Dead Body From Social Media or Be Ready to Face Legal Action (View Tweets)
Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Sara Ali Khan Shares A Bittersweet Memory Of Her Kedarnath Co-Star (View Post)
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Sara Ali Khan Shares A Bittersweet Memory Of Her Kedarnath Co-Star (View Post)
Sushant Singh Rajput's Funeral To Take Place In Mumbai on June 15 After Family Flies In From Patna (Details Inside)
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's Funeral To Take Place In Mumbai on June 15 After Family Flies In From Patna (Details Inside)
Milind Deora Shares How He Dealt With Suicidal Thoughts During Teenage & Even As MP, Tweets 5 Coping Tools
News

Milind Deora Shares How He Dealt With Suicidal Thoughts During Teenage & Even As MP, Tweets 5 Coping Tools
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: He Talked Fast, Thought Faster and Was Always Restless!
Bollywood

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: He Talked Fast, Thought Faster and Was Always Restless!
Sushant Singh Rajput's Team Issues Statement, Asks His Fans To 'Celebrate His Life and Work'
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's Team Issues Statement, Asks His Fans To 'Celebrate His Life and Work'
Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Salman Khan Condoles MS Dhoni Actor's Demise (View Tweet)
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Salman Khan Condoles MS Dhoni Actor's Demise (View Tweet)
Sushant Singh Rajput Dies by Suicide: Deepika Padukone Voices for Mental Health Awareness and 'Importance of Reaching Out'
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Dies by Suicide: Deepika Padukone Voices for Mental Health Awareness and 'Importance of Reaching Out'
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement