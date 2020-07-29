Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has demanded justice for her brother in a new Instagram post, saying truth must prevail. The post comes after their father K.K. Singh filed an FIR at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna a few days back, accusing six people, including actress Rhea Chakraborty, for abetment to suicide. Shweta's Instagram post was accompanied by a picture of Sushant's portrait in their Patna home. "If truth doesn't matter, nothing ever will! #justiceforsushantsinghrajput," she wrote alongside the image. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: Did Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Brother Take a Dig at the Actor’s Ex-Wife in his Tweet on Rhea Chakraborty?

Rajiv Nagar police station in-charge Yogendra Ravidas said on Tuesday that Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh has accused six people, including Rhea, for abetment to suicide in his complaint (FIR number 241/20) submitted over the weekend. The police are investigating the case. Shweta also finds mention in the FIR, which mentions at one point: "Sushant called his sister and told her that Rhea threatened him to show certain medical receipts to the media in order to prove that he was mad. After that no one would offer him work." Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Mumbai Police Says Actor’s Father Did Not Mention Rhea Chakraborty’s Name In Previous Statement

It has been reported earlier that Sushant was undergoing treatment for depression. Rhea had earlier admitted to being the late actor's girlfriend in an open letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah while pleading for a CBI probe into the matter. "Rhea Chakraborty and five other persons have been charged under Sections 340, 341, 380, 406, 420 and 306 of IPC after Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed an FIR against them. Further investigation is going on in the case," Sanjay Kumar, IG, Patna Central Zone, told reporters.

Following the FIR by Sushant's father, a four-member team of Patna Police arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday to question Rhea and the other accused. These include Rhea's father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty, brother Showik Chakraborty and business partner Shruti Modi. All accused have been booked under Sections 341, 342, 380, 406,420, 306 and 120 (B) of the IPC.

In his FIR, Sushant's father, a retired government official, has alleged that Rhea forced Sushant to stay apart from his family and had also taken over his bank account. He has alleged that crores had been transferred from Sushant's account to another account over the past year, and that Rhea had taken over the late actor's credit card.

Sushant's father has also alleged that Rhea had forcibly kept some vital medical receipts of Sushant and threatened to expose them to the world if he carried out his plans of quitting acting to take up organic farming. According to the FIR, on June 8, six days before Sushant was found hanging in his residence, Rhea left with cash, jewellery, credit card, and the medical receipts.

