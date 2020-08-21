Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, on Friday invited fans of the late actor to participate in a global prayer meet on Saturday to purge all negativity. "Feel free to register: https://prayforsushant.com #GayatriMantra4SSR Gayatri Mantra helps in purification. Let's all pray that the negativity is destroyed and God bestows us with the courage to fight for the right! #Warriors4SSR #JusticeForSSR #FaithInCBI #GlobalPrayers4SSR," Shweta tweeted. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Friend Claims Sara Ali Khan and Late Actor Were ’Totally in Love’ During Kedarnath Promotions

On Thursday, the CBI took over the case after a Supreme Court nod on Wednesday. A team of the central probe agency is already in Mumbai investigating into the death of the actor, who was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14. The CBI has registered a case against Sushant's girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her father Indrajit, mother Sandhya, brother Showik, Sushant's ex-manager Shruti Modi and flatmate Samuel Miranda and unknown persons on the basis of his father KK Singh's complaint, which was filed with the Bihar Police on July 25. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: CBI Team to Reach Mumbai by Thursday Evening to Begin the Investigation

Read Shweta Singh Kirti's Tweet Below

Feel free to register: https://t.co/oyidsd0Fwt#GayatriMantra4SSR Gayatri Mantra helps in purification. Let’s all pray that the negativity is destroyed and God bestows us with the courage to fight for the right! #Warriors4SSR #JusticeForSSR #FaithInCBI #GlobalPrayers4SSR pic.twitter.com/Imq9NDq29N — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 21, 2020

Shweta feels a CBI probe will bring out the truth. "#CBIInMumbai The whole world has relentlessly fought for CBI Enquiry and now it is the responsibility of CBI to uphold our trust in them, we have full faith that CBI will most definitely bring the truth out and justice will be served. #CBIForSSR," tweeted Shweta.

