Sushmita Sen’s Daughter Alisah Has Learnt A Few Life Lessons From Harry Potter And It’s All About ‘Babbling Bumbling Band of Baboons’ (Watch Video)

Sushmita Sen, Alisah (Photo CreditsL Insta)

Bollywood diva, Sushmita Sen is a regular on social media and loves to spread positivity via her feed. From sharing alluring posts, cute videos of her daughters Alisah and Reene to even sharing workout/yoga videos featuring beau Rohman Shawl, Sush's social media presence is immense. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the actress has been adhering to the rules implemented by the government and is staying indoors. Recently, she shared a video of Alisah which is all about Harry Potter and the life lessons she has learnt from the much-admired magical series. Sushmita Sen Aces the Yoga Pose Balancing Challenge Extended By Her Beau Rohman Shawl, Leaves Fans Impressed! (View Pics).

In the video shared we can see Alisah talking about Harry Potter films and the life lesson it has taught her. She also highlights that Harry Potter And The Goblet of Fire is her favourite part from the entire franchise. Not just this, in the clip, she also imitates the famous dialogue of Professor McGonagall which is “Babbling Bumbling Band of Baboons” on loop leaving Sushmita stumped. At last, she tells how Harry Potter, in a nutshell, is all about love, caring and happy endings. Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl Have a Romantic Work-Out Session During COVID-19 Lockdown (View Pics).

Check Out The Video Shared By Sushmita Sen Below:

We love it when a post gives good vibes and Sushmita knows exactly how to do so. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sushmita Sen has numerous projects lined up that includes No Problem, Dulha Mil Gaya, Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag, Paisa Vasool, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta and Vaastu Shastra. Stay tuned!