Kangana Ranaut kicks up a hornet's nest every time she speaks to the press, electronic, or print. She has been blaming the whole world for conspiring against Sushant Singh Rajput which led to his unfortunate death. In fact, she is even pulling down actresses with no connection with the film world with her insinuations. One of them is Taapsee Pannu. The latter in an interview with CNN News18 today revealed Kangana was mum when Pannu was replaced in Pati Patni Aur Woh or when Deepika Padukone was threatened with beheading during Padmaavat's release. Anurag Kashyap Reveals He Once Tried to be a Peacemaker between Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu But Not Anymore – Here’s Why

Taapsee says that every outsider has fought their battles to be where they are including Sushant. Kangana is campaigning for outsiders but is not extending the same support to everyone in that category.

#EXCLUSIVE – Kangana says she fights for us but she didn’t speak up when I was replaced from ‘Pati Patni Aur Who’ and I didn’t ask for her help because I fight my own battles: @taapsee in conversation with @maryashakil. pic.twitter.com/GaeUu7UIUR — CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) July 24, 2020

Kangana, back in 2017 had revealed why she stayed silent when a BJP leader announced rewards for those who behead Deepika Padukone. In an official statement, Rediff quoted Kangana saying, "I have my own set of ideas and opinions about the current situation in our country. I am on the fence about many things and being a part of a feminist movement called 'Deepika Bachao' led by someone who character assassinated me when I was bullied, seems to be one of them. Anushka (Sharma) understood, but I am glad they reached out to me like I said Deepika has all my support I am an individual perfectly capable of supporting who I like without anyone's support."

So we don't what exactly Kangana wants to achieve from all this chaos but it is definitely getting ugly by the day.

