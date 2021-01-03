Actress Taapsee Pannu has shared a picture on social media, which is all about being confident. Taapsee posted a picture on social media, where she is seen wearing a grey ensemble paired with round sunglasses and has left her hair open. "Confidence is not walking into a room thinking you are better than everyone else. Taapsee Pannu Can’t Stop Praising Kirti Kulhari’s Criminal Justice, Actress Wonders Why There Is No Law on Marital Rape in India (Watch Video)

It's walking into a room and not having to compare yourself to anyone else in the first place. #HappySunday," Taapsee posted the picture. Taapsee will next be seen in "Rashmi Rocket", where she plays a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu Wraps Up Ranchi Schedule of Her Upcoming Sports-Drama

Check Out Taapsee Pannu's Instagram Post Below:

Priyanshu Painyuli plays Taapsee's husband in the Akarsh Khurana directorial. She will also be seen in "Looop Lapeta" and " Haseen Dillruba".

