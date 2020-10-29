Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS): Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is amazed, amused and confused with the latest literary work of his wife Tahira Kashyap. Tahira, author-filmmaker, is out with her new book The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman. When asked about Ayushmann's reaction to the book, Tahira told IANS via Twitter: "Honestly, speaking, whatever I write, I do share it with him. So I remember his reactions. At times he would his eyebrows, and we all know he has bushy eyebrows. So they would raise in amazement and amusement as well.(sic)" Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap Used to Turn Watching Shah Rukh Khan Movies Into Makeout Sessions; Here's What the Superstar Felt About it!.

"Often his lips would twirl. He would find a lot of things funny, but many times, after reading a couple of chapters, he actually said 'do you want to write all this? It was between the both of us', 'why does it need to reach the book and the pages of the book'," she shared. National Cancer Survivors Day 2020: Tahira Kashyap Pens A Beautiful Poem Paying An Ode To Her 'Scars'.

"That's what I find really sweet about a relationship. We do have an opinion about each other's work and we do have our vishesh tippani (special advice) to give. But ultimately, we let the other person breathe and be," added Tahira while responding to IANS during a live reading session on Twitter.

The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman is a quirky take towards the experiences of being and becoming a woman. Tahira made her debut as a writer in 2011 with I Promise followed by her next Souled Out. She has also co-authored husband Ayushmann's biography Cracking The Code: My Journey In Bollywood.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2020 11:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).