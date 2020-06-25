COVID-19 pandemic has got Bollywood stars stay in their homes for a while now. This automatically disrupted the schedule of paparazzi of clicking them in the city as they did their regular chores. However, during Unlock 1.0 phase now, many celebs are spotted outside their homes. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur too were spotted recently. The Pataudi family was spotted together for the second time after the lockdown ended as they took a stroll together. Taimur Ali Khan Takes an Evening Stroll On Marine Drive With Parents Kareena and Saif (View Pics and Videos Inside).

The Nawab family trio was seen together in Bandra in casual attires. Bebo and Tim were seen wearing masks where as Saif opted for a scarf to cover his face following the social distancing rules. Taimur looked cute as ever as he curiously look at the photographers, tagging along with his dear daddy. Here is the video.

Kareena, Saif and Taimur Spotted!

The Stylish Trio

Earlier, they were spotted at Mumbai's Marine, spending some quality time together. They were spotted having some fresh air at this popular hangout place right after Unlock phase 1 was announced. In some of the pictures and videos, they were spotted without the mask and some of the netizens even called them out for the same. Nevertheless, they are totally following the norms even as life is getting back to normal in Mumbai.

