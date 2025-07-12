New Delhi, July 12: Shubhangi Dutt, who is gearing up for her maiden film “Tanvi The Great,” spoke about working alongside celebrated names such as Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi and Jackie Shroff in the upcoming film. The debutante said that she was “nervous” at the same time “awestruck and starstruck.” Talking about feeling overwhelmed considering the cast of the film has years of experience, Shubhangi told IANS: “Yeah, the thought of it.”

“Even before, even when, while we are giving the shot, I think, before my first shot with every actor in the film, I used to get very nervous because I have seen them in so many roles, they are so versatile and are so experienced. People look up to them for acting and skills and everything.” She added: “And just to do a scene with them, my first thought, I used to be awestruck. Second to that, starstruck.” She shared how Anupam used to remind her to be in her character. 'Tanvi The Great' Trailer to Drop on June 30, Anupam Kher Shares Special Video.

“And then I used to be like, sir bolte the, jaago, utho, what is the name of the, Tanvi the great, who are you playing? I said Tanvi. And then he's like, yeah, be in your character, because it's just so, you are just basically seeing what you have always wanted to do.” “You are seeing all the actors just put it into life, like what they do on screen, I'm getting to experience that in real life.” She went on to talk about how she became the character and everyone on set turned into family. ‘Really Enjoyed the Trailer’: Kangana Ranaut Praises Anupam Kher’s Directorial ‘Tanvi the Great’ (See Post).

“And it was, it was very, but then when we started getting into rhythm and we started getting into the zone of it, I became the character and then we all became family and it was just so much, like while I used to even shoot with everybody, there was so much to take from them.” She added: “So much that I learned, everything, every small nuances that they did, I think it was a lot. It was a big, big learning, big experience in itself.” Tanvi The Great is set to release in cinemas on July 18.

