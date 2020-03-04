Thappad Box Office Collection Day 5: Taapsee Pannu Starrer Sees No Improvement In Its Figures, Earns Rs 19.13 Crore

Thappad Poster (Photo Credits; Twitter)

Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati’s film Thappad was a gut-wrenching film that won hearts. The hard-hitting tale had become talk of the town much before the film had released. Although Thappad has been hailed by critics and fans, this film failed to show its magic at the ticket windows. The film directed by Anubhav Sinha has not seen upward trend in terms of box office collection. In fact, the box office figures of this film on day four and five has seen no vast difference. Thappad Box Office Collection Day 1: Taapsee Pannu Starrer Has a Weak Start; Mints Rs 3.07 Crore Despite Getting Heaps of Praises.

Trade analyst Tara Adarsh tweeted, “#Thappad stays at Day 4 levels on Day 5... Needs to maintain the trend on Day 6 and 7 *and* most importantly, stay steady at multiplexes when #Baaghi3 arrives... Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 5.05 cr, Sun 6.54 cr, Mon 2.26 cr, Tue 2.21 cr. Total: ₹ 19.13 cr. #India biz.” Seeing such figures and such minimal growth at the box office, Thappad might have a tough time to make its mark in Rs 50 crore club. Thappad: Taapsee Pannu’s Onscreen Husband Pavail Gulati Reveals the Number of Takes It Took to Get the Slapping Scene Right.

Written by Anubhav Sinha and co-written by Mrunmayee Lagoo, this film has been lauded for not only the intriguing plot, but also for the brilliant performance of the star cast. Talking about the film’s lead characters, the latter told PTI, “For creating Amrita as a well-rounded character, I feel whatever the gaze is, it’s important for both male and female writers to be able to imagine it from both perspectives. Be it a female protagonist or a male, the character doesn’t reach any completion with just one gaze.” Stay tuned for further updates from the world of entertainment.