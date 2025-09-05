Director Vivek Agnihotri, best known for his thought-provoking storytelling in films like The Kashmir Files and The Vaccine War, is back with another powerful film. The much-awaited but controversial movie The Bengal Files was finally released in theatres on Friday (September 5). The film is based on real-life incidents, including the communal violence that occurred in Bengal in the 1940s and the Noakhali riots. ‘The Bengal Files’: Anupam Kher Calls Vivek Agnihotri’s Film an ‘Important Story of Our Times’ (View Post).

Directed by Agnihotri, the movie features a stellar ensemble cast including Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, Saswata Chatterjee and Simratt Kaur in lead roles. Critics who have watched the movie have shared their honest reviews online.

Watch the Trailer of ‘The Bengal Files’:

‘The Bengal Files’ Reviews Out!

Reviews for Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files seem to be mixed. Critics said that the director explores the communal riots in Kolkata with meticulous detailing. The film has several graphic and grisly scenes that might make viewers uncomfortable. However, they opined that all of this goes in vain due to his "show more, tell less" approach. Its three-hour-and-25-minute runtime did not impress critics, making the film's length one of its weakest points. However, Saswata Chatterjee and Pallavi Joshi's performances received praise.

News18: "The Bengal Files is definitely loaded with agony and cataclysmic events. It strains for impact but the absence of sharpness and urgency leads it to remain a curiously flat film. It’s also baffling how a story that tells the history of Bengal was earlier titled The Delhi Files."

Koimoi: "The no-holds-barred depiction of documented truth blended with necessary fiction. The brutality and gore are too graphic, and the runtime is excessive. If I have not rated the film higher, it is only because of its inordinate runtime and the unbridled gore, despite the fact that the real violence must have been much more barbaric. It has been suggested that children today should watch this film to be exposed to true history rather than the manipulated versions that have been revealed to us so far, but kids surely don’t need such a bloodied watch!"

Firstpost: "The Bengal Files is indeed a gripping story, but the execution could have been better and I wish the film was stitched better and edited properly so that we didn’t have to sit through three and half hours and come out with a heavy heart. In brief the film could have been crisp and the message could have been easily delivered in not more than just two hours or even less. The major drawback of the film is that the characters are not comprehensively written and the only two memorable members of the cast are Saswata Chatterjee and Pallavi Joshi." ‘The Bengal Files’ Controversy: Vivek Agnihotri Appeals to President Droupadi Murmu As Pallavi Joshi Alleges Unofficial Ban in West Bengal Ahead of September 5 Release (View Post).

