The Crew starring Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kapil Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh in major roles, now has a release date. Well, as the makers today announced that the multi-starrer will be out in theatres next year on March 22. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the movie revolves around the story of three hard-working women. The Crew: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon to Star in Rhea and Ekta Kapoor's Comic Caper! (Watch Announcement Video).

The Crew Release Date Locked:

