The Kapoors Go Down the Memory Lane as Sonam Shares a Childhood Pic With Arjun and Mohit Marwah

Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor Childhood Pic (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Lockdown is a good time to down the memory lane. If you have not scrolled through your old photographs, we recommend you do it. And we do not mean the few years old digital photos on your phones. We mean the decades-old physical positives of images that you and your family kept in some trunk or somewhere. Well, Sonam Kapoor did exactly that. She fished out a picture from her childhood, which she posted on her Instagram page. Rhea Kapoor Shares a Childhood Photo With Her ‘Partner in Everything’ Sonam Kapoor and It’s the Cutest!

In the vintage pic, the actress is posing with her now-famous cousins - Arjun Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Akshay Marwah. Sonam captioned the picture: "I miss you all" The four cousins are all smiles in the image. Sonam Kapoor Kisses Husband Anand Ahuja in an Adorable Instagram Picture and We are in Love With Their Quarantine Romance (View Pic).

Arjun replied: "Miss u 2 Sonam. Sonam and her 3 musketeers..."

Mohit replied: "Miss u too and see you soon !! @arjunkapoor what are we eating ?"

Check Out Sonam Kapoor's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram I miss you all.. ☹️ A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on Apr 16, 2020 at 5:35am PDT

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in movies like The Zoya Factor and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. In the latter, she played the role of a lesbian woman fighting her family for her love. She is the first mainstream Bollywood heroine to play a lesbian character on screen. Sonam is yet to reveal her next project, but rumours are rife that Veere Di Wedding sequel will go on floors soon.