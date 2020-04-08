Rhea Kapoor Shares a Childhood Photo With Her ‘Partner in Everything’ Sonam Kapoor and It’s the Cutest!

Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor have always flashed major sibling as well as fashion goals. Whether it's putting up a funny Instagram update, hanging out with each other, on a shopping spree to even being a true critic of each other, the Kapoor sisters bond is eternal. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic as the nation is under lockdown, Rhea and Sonam are far away from one another. FYI, Sonam is practising self-quarantine with her hubby Anand Ahuja at her in-laws' house in New Delhi whereas Rhea is in Mumbai. Amid such a sister-ly crisis, Rhea shared a cute childhood picture of her and Sonam remembering old days. Sonam, Rhea, Anil Attend a Family Wedding and Poora London Thumakda – See Pic.

In the shared picture we can see Sonam as well as Rhea posing for the camera. Must say, the girls were even fashionable back then as the two can be seen wearing pretty frocks. Not to miss their ponytails. "Partner in everything. Highly eccentric and uncontrollable? Yes. But delightful, loving, protective, generous and loyal and best friend for life. #bigsister #muse", Rhea captioned the post. Also, we love how Sonam is holding her younger sister, so protective!

It was just a week ago, when the fashionista of Bollywood, Sonam had expressed via Instagram that she misses her sister a lot. " I miss my sister a lot, especially when I'm cooking. When this is all over I want to cook with her for our friends", Sonam wrote. Indeed, these are the times when we understand the warmth of our loved ones and the Kapoor sisters are going through the same feeling it seems. Stay tuned!