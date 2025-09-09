Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan made a decent comeback on the big screen in 2025 with Sitaare Zameen Par. The film struck a chord with audiences and also received critical success. He recently appeared in Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth's action thriller Coolie in a cameo role. In an exciting development for Bollywood fans, it was revealed that Aamir Khan is all set to portray Dadasaheb Phalke in an upcoming biopic on the Father of Indian Cinema. The actor will reportedly be reuniting with his 3 Idiots director, Rajkumar Hirani, for this much-anticipated project. A viral video shared on Reddit shows the actor appearing to have gained significant weight for his new character. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Actor Aamir Khan Stuns Fans With Hidden Talent at Recent Event, Showcases Raag Performance Alongside Professional Singer (Watch Video).

Aamir Khan Puts On Weight for Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic?

In a now-deleted Reddit post, a video surfaced showing Aamir Khan with a noticeably bigger frame compared to his lean appearance in Coolie and Sitare Zamini Par. Netizens were divided in their reactions with some saying that the actor looked a bit out of shape compared to his earlier roles, while others defended his new look.

One user wrote, "He is a 60-year-old senior citizen. Please accept that people age. Stop questioning why he doesn't look young and fresh." Another wrote, "Damn, he is looking so big." Another user commented, "Who cares. His body, his choice. Live a little."

Netizens React to Aamir Khan’s Physical Transformation

(Photo Credit: Reddit)

About Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic

Aamir Khan's upcoming film will tell the story of Dadasaheb Phalke, the man behind India’s first full-length film, Raja Harishchandra, which was released in 1913. This long-awaited tribute to one of our country’s greatest filmmakers will soon come to life under the direction of Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani. The film will not only explore Phalke’s journey but will also weave in India’s independence struggle, offering a unique historical perspective.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, "This is a project that has been in development for over four years. Both Aamir and Hirani wanted to do justice to the life of Dadasaheb Phalke, the man who gave birth to Indian cinema." Aamir Khan Spotted With Girlfriend Gauri Spratt and a Special Person in Viral Video, Actor Shows Affection During Outing (Watch).

Apart from the Dadasaheb Phalke biopic, Aamir Khan is also backing Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta's upcoming film Lahore 1947. The movie directed by Rajkumar Santoshi is expected to release this year.

