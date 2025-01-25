Sanjay Dutt might reunite with filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar for Vaastav 2, a potential sequel to the iconic 1999 gangster drama, where he played the role of gangster Raghu. While an official announcement is yet to be made, reports suggest that discussions are underway to turn the cult classic into a franchise, 26 years after its release. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Mahesh Manjrekar is currently working on the screenplay. Once the script is finalised, he plans to give a detailed narration to Sanjay Dutt, who is reportedly excited to come on board. ‘Baaghi 4’: Sanjay Dutt Takes On the Villainous Role Opposite Tiger Shroff in A Harsha’s Action-Packed Thriller (See Poster).

Sanjay Dutt in ‘Vaastav 2’? Actor to Step Back Into the World of Raghu After 26 Years

The sequel is rumoured to be a big-budget production, planned as a two-hero film, and is said to be one of the most ambitious gangster dramas in Indian cinema. While the first film featured Sanjay Dutt’s unforgettable performance as Raghu, the sequel is expected to bring fresh elements while keeping the raw, gritty feel that made Vaastav a classic. According to Pinkvilla's source, “It’s a franchise film, and not a continuation. Mahesh has cracked an idea that is in sync with the world of Vaastav and has discussed the same with Sanjay Dutt, who is all excited and charged up to play Raghu again. Mahesh is presently working to develop the idea into a screenplay and Sanju is waiting to hear the entire subject." Subhash Kale is reportedly set to produce Vaastav 2, with the team aiming to begin production by the end of 2025. ‘Must Stay United’: Sanjay Dutt Joins Hindu Ekta Padyatra, Led by Bageshwar Dham’s Acharya Dhirendra Shastri, in Jhansi (Watch Video).

Casting for the highly anticipated sequel is expected to be finalised by mid-2025. “It’s a two-hero subject and once the script is locked, Mahesh and his team will look at casting an actor from the younger generation to play the parallel lead. It’s all work in progress at the moment at a very nascent stage, but the conversations for Vaastav 2 are very much on,” the source added.

Fans are eagerly awaiting more updates, as this collaboration could bring back the magic of Vaastav with a modern twist.

