Tiger Shroff Gives Us a BTS Glimpse Of His Amazing Stunt Rehearsals From Baaghi Shoot in Bangkok (Watch Video)

Tiger Shroff (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tiger Shroff quickly emerged as one Bollywood's most loved action stars in recent times and has a huge fan base particularly because of that and his dancing skills. Tiger first made an impression that he is the best among the current lot of actors to pull off action with the much-loved Baaghi, which later on turned into a successful franchise. The actor is known for his air kicks and gravity-defying stunts and recently decided to give us a behind-the-scenes sneak peak of the same. Tiger took to Instagram to share a video from Baaghi shoot that is sure to leave your jaws-dropped. . 4 Years of Baaghi: Tiger Shroff Shares a Montage of His Action Sequences from Shraddha Kapoor Starrer.

In the video, Tiger is seen shooting for some amazing stunts in the busy streets of Bangkok. It shows him practising his backflip for one of the crucial scenes and it is beyond incredible. Sharing the video, Tiger wrote, "Workshop, on set rehearsal, and action! Busy streets of Bangkok." This post by Shroff received a lot of comments from his fans who couldn't stop praising his talent and how easily he manages to do such difficult stunts. The film's director Sabbir Khan also left a comment with the muscle emoji. Covid-19 Lockdown: Tiger Shroff Misses Workout Routine; Promises To Stay In Shape With Home Workout!

Check Out the Video Here:

Recently, Tiger had also shared a special post on Instagram, lauding all the stuntmen who have worked action films and addressed these fighters as the 'real heroes.' With the recent lockdown situation, Tiger has been keeping his fans updated and entertained via social media. The actor was recently seen along with a host of other celebrities in the I for India concert.