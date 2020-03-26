Farah Khan Threatens To Unfollow Bollywood Celebs Who Keep Posting Workout Videos During Lockdown (Watch Video)

Farah Khan (Photo Credit: Instagram)

One thing Bollywood celebs or any for that matter have not stopped doing during this lockdown period is workouts. Since for them working from home is not an option, they are working out at home and posting videos of the same on their social media accounts. Initially, it was fun to see them trying to keep a normal routine when homebound but then it got monotonous and boring. At one point, we started avoiding it. Turns out we aren't the only ones. Farah Khan seems equally pissed with the same. She posted a video on Instagram where she made a request to all the celebs and if they don't listen to that, there will be consequences. Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan and Bharti Singh Gets a Sigh of Relief As Punjab and Haryana HC Order Not to Take ‘Coercive Steps’, Next Hearing on March 25

Farah Khan makes a plea to the celebs that there are much more pressing concerns than watching their workout videos. If they don't stop uploading them, she might unfollow them.

Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan have been sharing some workout videos on their timelines. In fact, the celebs took Farah's warning in a funny way. Many of them commented and laughed at her admission.