Tiger Shroff was Unbelievable first and now he is a Casanova. We are talking about the actor's turn to become a singer. His voice in the first single Unbelievable sounded as smooth as his dance moves and now the actor is ready with his next song, Casanova. He had recently shared an image of him getting ready for a shot with his abs in full display. Now we know what was that for. Guess his first single managed to get the right response and so, the actor will soon be out with a new one. Unbelievable Song Video: After Flooring Us With His Smooth Vocals, Tiger Shroff Shows Off Some Stellar Moves To His Debut Single (Watch Video)

Tiger shared a teaser of the song which seems like a club number with the actor again baring his abs and looking quite stylish. It seems this will be yet another high-on western arrangement electronic sound laced song that many can groove on.

Excited to share the first look of my second single that I've sung and it's your love and support that has given me the courage to do this again. Hope you guys like what's coming 🎤🎼🕺🏼❤️#Casanova pic.twitter.com/wmRTuzQyJv — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) January 6, 2021

Tiger's Baaghi 3 was one of the handful few that released at the theatres and even managed to earn pretty well. It could have hit the Rs 100 crore mark easily but COVID-19 stopped it in its track.

