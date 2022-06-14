Some people only dream of living their passion every day, but others have worked endlessly to attain success. It’s easier to say, but even more challenging to turn things into reality. Back in the days, DJing in India did not have the exposure it has today. Artists struggled to make their passions sustain their livelihood. However, did that stop the determined ones from following their dreams? No!!! It’s only fair to say that those who want something will work for it.

DJ Bose, an Indian Nagpur native, with a family background in engineering, began DJing in 2010. In 2015, he moved to Brisbane, Australia and excelled at his skills. Today, he’s one of the well known DJs in Brisbane with a substantial number of Original and Commercial House/Bollywood remixes. He has performed alongside DJs such as Reecelow, Bonka, Joel Fletcher and many more. Crowned Official Music Artist on YoutubeVEVO, Signed In for Eros Now and Times Music (Speed Records).

On his verified Spotify account, he has published more than 16 originals. Has been working on the Nexus of House Music production and DJing in Nightlife for over 10 years. His top 5 Spotify releases are: 'Bombs Away', 'All I Need', 'Ketones' , ‘Casanova’ and 'Hold Me Up' (Carl Edit). His passion led him to pursue a career in Brisbane. Since his school days, DJing has been his passion and comes naturally to him. He has also had tracks featured on CrowdDJ Nightlife, Systems Across Australia, along with Radio Mirchi, Radiometro 105.7 (Aus), and Red FM from time to time.

The trip from Nagpur to Brisbane's finest DJ has been quite a journey. Especially for someone with an educational background in business management and engineering. Bose believed in his passion and worked patiently towards his achievements.

According to him he always knew what he wanted to do, “DJing was my calling, that's why even after getting my formal education in engineering and obtaining my post graduation in MBA, I just felt like I'm not a 9-5 kind of a person and I'm not made for a simple life”, he added. In his belief, people must work diligently to accomplish what they aspire to, and the universe will ensure that they succeed. One must simply believe and remain unaffected by others' opinions. An individual's struggles belong to them, and what the person has to say has nothing to do with you and your journey.

His upcoming events include performances at the Redroom- University of Queensland on the 3rd of June (5-7pm), Cleveland Sands on the 4th of June and the Envy Sunshine Coast on the 11th of June. DJ Bose's originals and collaborations with famous artists are still awaiting releases on a few of the industry's most prestigious labels. “I'm working with several artists from Sweden, LA, UK, France and I have a couple of releases planned in the coming months with some big record labels. So yeah, exciting times ahead I would say!” he added.