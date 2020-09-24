Action star and fitness enthusiast Tiger Shroff flaunts his well-chiselled body in his latest social media post. Tiger's new shirtless picture, where he shows off toned abs, currently has over 1 million likes. Fans apart, friends and colleagues are gushing about his physique, too. Actor Bhaktiyar Irani wrote: "Can anyone get better than this...I'm trying @tigerjackieshroff." Tiger Shroff's Song Unbelievable Out! the Actor's Voice Is as Smooth as His Dance Moves (Watch Video).

Actor Sikandar Kher said: Tiger there seem to be some of those speed breakers on your stomach .. you know the ones that are there when you're crossing a point of entry at the airport or a mall.. the ones that come in immediate succession." Tiger Shroff's Rambo Remake Sees a Big Change, Director Siddharth Anand Steps Down to Make Way for Rohit Dhawan.

Check Out Tiger Shroff's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Sep 23, 2020 at 10:45pm PDT

"Uff!! Popeye!!" commented actor Rahul Dev.

Singer Armaan Malik said: "I woke up and a whole new pack of abs just popped outta nowhere. No big deal."

Tiger recently unveiled his debut song, "Unbelievable".

The video, helmed by "Student Of The Year 2" director Punit Malhotra, shows Tiger as a hotel staff member romancing a colleague. Recently, introducing the song, he spoke of how he was influenced by Michael Jackson while growing up.

