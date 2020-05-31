Tiger Shroff Shares Throwback Video Grooving on Justin Bieber Song 'Yummy', Disha Patani Praises the Baaghi Actor With Love Emoji

Tiger Shroff (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actress Disha Patani is in awe of actor Tiger Shroff's smooth dance moves. Tiger is a self-confessed 'Belieber', the moniker used by Justin Bieber's fans, and took to social media to share a throwback video of himself dancing to the singer's popular track "Yummy". Tiger Shroff Confesses About His Fear of Heights but the Stunts He Pulls Off in Recent Instagram Post Says Exactly the Opposite

"Love this song...#beleiber @paresshss @_anjalli_ @akshaydancelife444," Tiger wrote in his caption along with the video, in which he is seen popping, locking and gliding effortlessly on the tunes of the upbeat track. His smooth moves left everyone in awe, including Disha Patani. Tiger Shroff Wants to Walk Outta Quarantine Shirtless Like This (Watch Video)

Check Out Tiger Shroff's Dance Moves

View this post on Instagram Love this song...#beleiber 🤪 @paresshss @_anjalli_ @akshaydancelife444 A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on May 30, 2020 at 2:35am PDT

She commented with three clap hands and a heart-eye emoji. Tiger was last seen on screen in "Baaghi 3" directed by Ahmed Khan. The third instalment of the "Baaghi" franchise opened to good collections before being discontinued owing to the lockdown.