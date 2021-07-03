Gangs Of Wasseypur is deeply special for us. Anurag Kashyap's superb handling of the two-part movie has left not just India but the world impressed too. You will often find fans using the dialogues from the film in a real setup. One of the most famous and absolute favourite GOW memes is Tigmanshu Dhulia's Ramadhir Singh telling his son, "Tumse na ho payega.' Such is the universal appeal of the dialogue that it fits just about any situation. Along with it, a few other Ramadhir memes became famous too and all because of Dhulia matter-of-fact dialogue delivery. Entertainment News | Richa Chadha Collaborates with Tigmanshu Dhulia for Series ‘Six Suspects’

Speaking to Hindu many years back, Dhulia had revealed how he ended up playing Ramadhir Singh in the film. "I took it as a friendly gesture for I had cast him in a small role in Shagird. But when I reached the sets, I realised it is a full-fledged role," he revealed. Well, we are pretty sure memers are really glad he did the movie. Tigmanshu Dhulia to Direct the Indian Adaptation of BBC Thriller Series ‘Doctor Foster’

On his birthday today, let us tell you about the 'Tumse na ho payega' meme and then some more...

Saanp pale ho ke?

The PUBG generation

Ramadhir to Piyush Chawla

Don't touch your face...oops!

China will feel his rage!

Truth bomb specialist

Ramadhir Singh ke satya vachan

Ramadhir Singh will always be one of the favourite characters in Indian Cinema and we have Dhulia and Anurag Kashyap for that.

