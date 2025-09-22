Bigg Boss 19 continues to capture attention with its intense drama and unexpected moments. The Salman Khan-hosted reality show is currently in its fifth week. Following the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19 stands out because of a fight between Kunickaa Sadanand and Zeishan Quadri due to kitchen work. Usually calm and composed, Zeishan lost his cool this time and fired back at Kunickaa during the argument. Fact Check: Did Bigg Boss 19’s Kunickaa Sadanand Deliver Sizzling Dance Performance With Salman Khan in Old Award Show Video? Here’s the Truth Behind Viral Claim!.

Kunickaa Sadanand and Zeishan Quadri Get Into Heated Argument

The new week of Bigg Boss 19 has begun with some fresh drama. In a latest promo shared by the makers, it could be seen that Kunickaa Sadanand and Zeishan Quadri are engaging in a war of words. The promo begins with Captain Abhishek Bajaj waking up Zeisha Quadri for a discussion with other housemates.

However, the actor asks for 10 minutes, which leaves Kunickaa angry. A frustrated Kunickaa could be heard saying, "Bahar bulao yaar. Konsa raja maharaja hai ki bahat nahi aa sakte discussion ke lie." (Ask him to come here. Does he consider himself a king that he doesn't sit for discussions?)

Zeishan Quadri then steps out of the room and says that it is not his duty to wash the utensils. The Gangs of Wasseypur actor says, "Mera kaam nahi hai bartan dhona, bas bakr bakr karna hai aapko. Kam bola karo, Kunickaa ji se Kunickaa pe aa jaunga." The promo ends with Kunickaa calling Zeishan "Wasseypur ka gunda" and herself "Mumbai ki maharani." Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Breaks Down After Nomination Task Strains Bond With Baseer Ali, Tanya Mittal Turns Counsellor.

Watch the Promo of ‘Bigg Boss 19’

Nehal Chudasama Eliminated for ‘Bigg Boss 19’?

During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar (September 21), Nehal Chudasama was eliminated from Bigg Boss 19. However, instead of leaving the house, the model was sent to the secret room where she can observe all the contestants. This twist is surely linked to the upcoming week’s nominations and evictions. Nejhal became the second contestant to enter the Secret Room after Farrahna Bhatt.

