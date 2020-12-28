Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna took to social media to share a joyous moment of dressing up in something she embroidered herself. The actress posted an Instagram selfie in a white shirt that has her embroidery on it. "The joy of dressing up in something you have embroidered yourself. My white shirt is transformed with our Mumbai ‘Tai'! #TwinningWithTai," she wrote with the image. Akshay Kumar Is Left ‘Sulking’ After Dimple Kapadia and Twinkle Khanna Both Got To Interact With Christopher Nolan (View Tweet)

Twinkle chose to create a bespectacled woman's face in red and blue on the shirt. Back in August, Twinkle had shared the image of the embroidery when the work was in progress. She had mentioned that she finds peace in what she describes as thread therapy. Earlier, on July 26, she had shared a video of herself doing embroidery. Twinkle Khanna Wishes Son Aarav on 18th Birthday, Says ‘Missing the Little Boy You Were but Proud of the Man You’ve Become’ (View Pic)

Check Out Twinkle Khanna's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

She wrote: "While growing up in my Grandmother's house, we all learnt to paint, sew and knit. After twenty years I am trying my hand at embroidery again, struggling but trying. I can still hear my Nani's voice echoing in my head, 'Tina, don't do untidy work'."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2020 06:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).