Twinkle Khanna, author-interior designer-former actress, has turned a year older today. She written a few books such as "Mrs Funnybones" and "The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad". Twinkle is also known for her sassy replies across social media platforms. This beauty has won hearts not only with her performances onscreen, but even her wittiness has won netizens’ hearts. On the occasion of her birthday, Akshay Kumar has a sweet post for his wifey. Twinkle Khanna Birthday Special: Silently Proving Her Profundity With a Classy Style, Polite Smile and Unabashed Sass!

Akshay Kumar shared picture of him posing with Twinkle Khanna on a bicycle and wrote, “Here’s to another year of questionable life decisions. But I’m so glad I get to make all of them with you.. Happy birthday Tina.” This lovely duo is one of the most adorable couples of B-town and fans often wait to catch a glimpse of them whenever they step out with their kids for dinner or movie night.

Akshay Kumar With Twinkle Khanna

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has some brilliant projects lined up. It includes Sooryavanshi, Atrangi Re, Bell Bottom, Prithviraj and Bachchan Pandey.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2020 11:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).