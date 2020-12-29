Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs. Funnybones is a hoot! Largely for her random musings, a witty repartee, unabashed sass and intellect. But on the fashion front, she goes to whip up a sartorial storm that's silent, poignant and classy. Certainly not a trend hound, she is someone who has figured out a stable style sense for herself in addition to a subtle and fuss-free glam game. Dabbling motherhood, handling an interior designing business to penning books and co-producing movies, her versatility is well reflected in her arsenal as well. It would be safe to say that her signature style is synonymous with her stunning mind. She turns a year older. We briefed up some of her stunning style moments from recent times.

Here's a closer look.

For the Armaan Jain - Anissa Malhotra wedding reception, Twinkle took the traditional route wearing an ivory and gold sari with an updo, subtle makeup, a bindi, statement jewellery, and a gold-toned clutch. Twinkle Khanna Reveals How Hubby Akshay Kumar Took Over Kitchen Duties During Lockdown.

For an event, Twinkle wore a black dress with a Valentino belt. An Alexander McQueen clutch, wavy hair, subtle makeup, Jimmy Choo sandals completed her look.

Diwali 2019 festivities saw Twinkle wear a pink Abu Jani- Sandeep Khosla sharara set with a clutch, minimal accessories and makeup with wavy hair.

Twinkle wore a pale blue jumpsuit and amped it up with a Valentino obi belt. Open-toed sandals, wavy hair, subtle makeup and a handbag completed her look.

For the Akash Ambani - Shloka Mehta wedding reception, Twinkle wore an Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla Anarkali with a bird clutch, simple accessories and glossy glam with an updo. Twinkle Khanna Wishes Son Aarav on 18th Birthday, Says 'Missing the Little Boy You Were but Proud of the Man You've Become'.

Showing how nonchalant style goes a long way in making a lasting impression, Twinkle delights with her matured style sense. Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a continued fashion fabulosity for the future.

