Actors Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew have started shooting for Ulajh in London. Janhvi took to Instagram, where she shared a picture from the sets. In the image, the film's clapboard and her eyes can be seen. Along with the picture, the actress wrote: "Ulajh". Gulshan and Roshan took to their Instagram story and shared the same picture. Ulajh Announced! Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew to Star In Filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria's Next.

The movie is about Indian Foreign Services (IFS) and the major portion of the shoot is expected to be done in various foreign locations.

The film, which is directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, follows the journey of a young IFS officer, played by Janhvi, and the ups and downs that she goes through. Ulajh: All You Need To Know About Spy Thriller Starring Janhvi Kapoor, Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah (Reports).

The film is being produced by Junglee Pictures, and also has Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Gulshan's upcoming movie, Guns & Gulaab, which is a comedy crime thriller, is set in the 1990s. It also stars Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, and TJ Bhanu.

Janhvi will be seen in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. She also has Mr & Mrs Mahi featuring Rajkummar Rao.

