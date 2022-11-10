Megastar Amitabh Bachchan said jokingly on the quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 that his classmates used to call him Unt (camel). While the contestant Bhupendra Choudhary from Dahod, Gujarat told the host that few girls in his college used to compare him with Shah Rukh Khan, the host also shared a funny memory of what his classmates used to call him.

Big B also commented on his smile, saying Shah Rukh also smiles like him. KBC 14 Host Amitabh Bachchan Explains How He Got the Surname ‘Bachchan’.

To this, he asked the host: "Were you also compared with any hero." He replied jokingly: "They used to call me camel." Listening to this, the contestant and audience everyone started laughing out loud. KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan Shares an Emotional Moment With Uunchai Co-Stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta.

Later, the 37-year-old contestant also talked about his bond with his son and said that he used to call him his Google because he has all the answers. "I used to play PlayAlong with my son and he used to play it in English since he was from an English Medium School, I would play it in Hindi since I am from Hindi Medium School. We did not have the same combination but still when he would get stuck on some question, he would come to me for an answer. He would then hug me and say, 'dad you are my Google'.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)