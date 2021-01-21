Bollywood's most eligible bachelor, Varun Dhawan is all set to tie the knot with her longtime love Natasha Dalal on January 24, 2021. Reports suggest that the marriage is going to be an intimate affair considering the COVID-19 situation still prevailing in the country. The lovebirds are said to get hitched at a beach resort in Alibaug and preparations are in full swing. E-invites have already been sent by the Dhawan's and Dalal's. Having said that, very little deets about the bride and the groom's wedding outfits are out. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s Wedding: Venue, Date, Outfits and More – All You Need To Know About the Star Wedding of 2021!

Reportedly, while Varun is said to go the Kunal Rawan way, his to-be-betterhalf is said to weave her own garment as she is a designer herself. However, seems like the rumour about Natasha designing her own bridal trousseau is true. As we have got our hands on some pictures which sees a pink coloured attire getting delivered at her residence with 'Natasha Dala's Label' mention on it. This makes us wonder, is the couture for the sangeet, mehendi or shaadi? Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal Wedding: Here’s What Pahlaj Nihalani Has To Say About The Couple’s Intimate Ceremony.

Check Out The Pictures:

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's Wedding (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Here's A Glimpse Of The Design:

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's Wedding (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Well, after looking at the fashionable outfit, we are damn excited to see Natasha wearing the same. Reportedly, the bride and groom had an option to choose between The Mansion House or Tropicana Resort & Spa in Alibaug and they picked the latter. Now, we wait for some pictures from the chunni ceremony that is happening today (Jan 21). Stay tuned!

