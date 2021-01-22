Childhood sweethearts Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are all set to get married on January 24 in Alibaug. The couple initially had plans for destination wedding, but it had to be cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic. With the pre-wedding festivities that are reportedly set to kick-off from tomorrow, team bride and bridegroom were spotted leaving for Alibaug. Bride-to-be Natasha Dalal along with her and beau Varun Dhawan’s family members were spotted leaving for Alibaug. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s Wedding: Venue, Date, Outfits and More – All You Need To Know About the Star Wedding of 2021!

The shutterbugs captured pictures of both the families as they were leaving from their residences to Mazagon Dock. Varun Dhawan’s parents David and Karuna Dhawan, brother Rohit Dhawan with his wife Jaanvi and daughter Niyara, Anjini Dhawan, Anil Dhawan were seen leaving for the grand wedding. Also spotted was the gorgeous bride-to-be Natasha Dalal leaving in her car for Alibaug. Earlier today there were pictures of the bridal trousseau photographed outside Natasha’s residence. Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal’s Wedding: Is This Gorgeous Pink Outfit Bride’s Wedding Lehenga? (Pics Out).

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding will be attended by family members and close pals. The event is taking place at The Mansion House, which is within walking distance from Sasawane beach. We just can’t wait to see the pictures of the bride and groom from the grand wedding affair!

