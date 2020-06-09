Varun Dhawan Remembers the 1920’s Spanish Flu and Appeal Everyone to Support COVID-19 Warriors, Says ‘The World Has Been Through This Before’

Varun Dhawan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Varun Dhawan has appealed to all to help the doctors, police force and frontline workers amid the COVID 19 pandemic. Citing example of the Spanish flu pandemic, which affected the world exactly 100 years ago, the actor said we all must take responsibility. "1920 and 2020. The world has been through this before. We have to help our doctors, police force and front line warriors. Based on Worldometer elaboration of the latest United Nations data.

India 2020 population is estimated at 1,380,004,385 people at mid-year according to UN data. India population is equivalent to 17.7% of the total world population. We all have to take responsibility," shared Varun Dhawan on Instagram. Varun Dhawan Is Missing Being on the Set and This Throwback Pic Is a Proof

Check Out Varun Dhawan's Instagram Post

The actor shared several photographs from the time of the Spanish flu. In one photo it can be seen that a cinema theatre has been shut down as per the order of the mayor. Another picture shows a tram with a poster which reads: "Spit spreads death". Varun Dhawan's appeal to the public comes at a time when India is going through a phased opening of the lockdown.