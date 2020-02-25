Vicky Kaushal Talks about Rumours of Dating Katrina Kaif: ‘I Am Not Comfortable Opening up My Personal Life for Discussion’

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been photographed together on numerous occasions. Since last October rumours of them dating each other have been the talk of the town. Be it Bollywood parties or premiere nights or any other casual hangout, paps have often spotted Vicky and Katrina together. However, these two have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status. The two have never addressed about the rumours of them being in a relationship. In an interview to a leading tabloid, Vicky Kaushal has said, “I am not comfortable opening up my personal life for discussion.” Katrina Kaif Is All Praises for Rumoured Boyfriend Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, Calls It a 'Must-Watch'.

Fans are curious to know about Katrina Kaif’s equation with Vicky Kaushal. They’re waiting to see this lovely couple making the official announcement. But, Vicky has something else to say. Talking about the dating rumours, Vicky Kaushal told Mid-Day, “There are no cons to dating. It's a beautiful feeling.” Like we said earlier, on numerous occasion Vicky and Katrina have been photographed together. About it he further stated, “I understand that the paps are doing their job. I also understand that people have an interest in our personal lives, by the virtue of us being public figures. That’s fair. But it's completely up to me if I wish to share. I am not comfortable opening up my personal life for discussion. It’s important to me that I guard the good things.” Vicky Kaushal Dating Katrina Kaif? Here's What a Friend has to Say about their New Relationship.

Looks like fans will have to wait a little longer to hear things directly from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in Sooryavanshi that is slated to release on March 24. On the other hand, Vicky has four intriguing projects in his kitty – Takht, Sardar Udham Singh, Sam Manekshaw and The Immortal Ashwathama.