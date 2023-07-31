After subtly confirming their relationship, star couple Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia were seen walking hand-in-hand as they stepped out for a date night in Mumbai. A picture and a video collage shared by celebrity paparazzi Yogen Shah on Instagram caught fire, featuring the two. The couple could be seen smiling and looking at each other as they held hands and walked. The two were seen going back home in the same car as well. Lovebirds Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia Spotted Holding Hands As They Make a Stylish Outing in the City (Watch Video).

Tamannaah and Vijay seemed casually dressed for the outing. The actress chose a white t-shirt paired with black jeans. While Vijay wore a sweatshirt, blue jeans paired with sneakers.

The couple started dating after they met on the sets of Lust Stories 2. They starred together in filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's short.

Vijay has not shied away from talking about his relationship with the actress. The actor in a magazine interview, shared that it is "fairly understood" that they are dating. He also said that he is "madly" in love with her. Vijay Varma Says He’s ‘Madly in Love’ With Tamannaah Bhatia!

On the work front, Vijay's latest release is Kaalkoot with Shweta Tripathi. The actor will be next seen in the thriller based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. He will be seen in Homi Adjania's Murder Mubarak. Tamannaah will be seen in the Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer and Vedaa.

