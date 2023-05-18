Vijay Varma, the talented actor renowned for his memorable performances in projects like Mirzapur and Gully Boy, recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, reminiscing about his early days in the film industry and his first visit to the illustrious Cannes Film Festival. Vijay shared his experience of accompanying the team of his film Monsoon Shootout to Cannes in 2013, where he made his initial foray into the festival. As a relatively unknown actor at the time, Vijay found himself without a tuxedo for the prestigious premiere. Dahaad: Vijay Varman and Others Call Gulshan Devaiah an 'Encyclopaedia' - Here's Why!.

According to Film Companion, Vijay Varma opened up about his memorable experience at the Cannes Film Festival, sharing the challenges he faced during his first visit. Reflecting on the time, Vijay revealed the time when he arrived with a Zara jacket but he was supposed to get into a complete suit for the events. The actor approached people, asking for a designer or stylist to help out, but met with responses like, 'Who's Vijay Varma? We don't want to dress just anybody.'

Indian Celebrities at Cannes 2023

Vijay Varma's triumphant return to the Cannes Film Festival this year as a part of the Indian delegation marked a significant milestone in his career. Joining esteemed Indian personalities such as Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vijay showcased his growing reputation and success in the industry on a global platform. Cannes 2023: Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma to Make Joint Red Carpet Appearance? Recents Pics of Rumoured Couple at Airport Spark Cannes Buzz!.

Check Out Vijay Varma at Cannes 2023 Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ̶V̶i̶j̶a̶y̶ ̶V̶a̶r̶m̶a̶ (@itsvijayvarma)

With notable roles in acclaimed projects like Mirzapur and Gully Boy, he has showcased his versatility and acting prowess, earning him recognition and praise from both critics and audiences alike. As he continues to deliver compelling performances and take on challenging roles, Vijay's fans eagerly await his future projects, anticipating the impact he will make in the industry and the recognition he rightly deserves.