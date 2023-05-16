If the latest grapevine is to be believed, industry's latest rumoured lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are off to attend Cannes 2023, and possibly make a joint red carpet appearance. Recently, photos of the actress at the airport surfaced, adding to the anticipation surrounding her presence at the film festival. Interestingly, Vijay Varma, was also spotted at the same airport the previous night further adding fuel to the rumours. Will the duo appear on the red carpet together? Let's wait and watch! Did Gulshan Devaiah Confirm Tamannaah Bhatia–Vijay Varma’s Dating Rumours? (View Post).

Check Out Video Of Vijay Varma Leaving For Cannes 2023:

Tamannaah Papped at Mumbai Airport